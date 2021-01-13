K'taka CM expands cabinet, 7 Ministers sworn-in

The 17 month old cabinet inKarnataka was expanded on Wednesday with the induction ofseven Ministers.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of officeand secrecy to the Ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

The new Ministers are MLAs Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), SAngara (Sullia), Murugesh Nirani (Bilgi) and Arvind Limbavali(Mahadevapura), and MLCs R Shankar, M T B Nagaraj and C PYogeshwar.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues,BJP leaders and office bearers, including General Secretaryin-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state unit President NalinKumar Kateel, senior state government officials,family membersand supporters of the new Ministers,among others,were present.

This is the third expansion of the cabinet sinceYediyurappa assumed charge in July 2019 after the collapse ofthe Congress-JDS government in the wake of revolt by 17 MLAsof the coalition partners.

