Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ice hockey chief Fasel says meeting with Belarusian leader went "a bit wrong"

IIHF President Rene Fasel said he had met Lukashenko this week to discuss the May-June ice hockey world championship, which Belarus is due to host, following calls for it to be stripped of the event because of the crackdown. But Fasel, who is also an International Olympic Committee member, faced sharp criticism after Lukashenko was pictured hugging him as they met in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:09 IST
Ice hockey chief Fasel says meeting with Belarusian leader went "a bit wrong"

The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation said on Wednesday a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had gone "a bit wrong" and should not be seen as support for the veteran leader's crackdown on protesters. IIHF President Rene Fasel said he had met Lukashenko this week to discuss the May-June ice hockey world championship, which Belarus is due to host, following calls for it to be stripped of the event because of the crackdown.

But Fasel, who is also an International Olympic Committee member, faced sharp criticism after Lukashenko was pictured hugging him as they met in the Belarusian capital Minsk. "It went a bit wrong, I have to say," Fasel told Swiss broadcaster SRF. "It is a bit embarrassing."

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was among those who criticised Fasel. "Fasel is shaking hands and hugging the dictator," Tsikhanouskaya wrote on Twitter. "A few miles away from them, people are imprisoned in inhumane conditions as political prisoners."

Fasel said he had tried to use his long-standing ties to Lukashenko, an avid hockey fan and player, to help find a solution to the staging of the world championships. "I am sorry if this led to interpretations that I would accept what is happening in Belarus -- the protests, the repression. We do not accept that."

"I wanted to use this special relationship with Lukashenko to do something good. So that the world championships could be a sort of reconciliation between government and opposition." In power since 1994, Lukashenko has faced mass protests since a presidential election last August which opponents say was rigged.

He denies electoral fraud and has remained in power with help from ally Russia while Western countries imposed sanctions. Denying hosting rights for the ice hockey world championship would deprive Lukashenko of staging the biggest international event in Belarus since the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

If I were president... From climate change to hunger, celebs state their priorities

As Democrat Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration as the next U.S. president on Jan. 20, Reuters asked celebrities what would be the first thing they would do if they were elected a world leader. Their responses ranged from a focus on cli...

Ex-HP minister claims names of hundreds of voters missing from electoral rolls in every panchayat

Former Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress national secretary Sudhir Sharma on Wednesday alleged that names of hundreds of voters are missing from the electoral rolls in almost every panchayat in the state.He claimed his name, too, is mi...

TMC's Sougata Roy asks Left Front, Congress to support Mamata Banerjee to fight against BJP in Assembly polls

Slamming the Left Front and the Congress party on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sougata Roy asked both the parties to support West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in her fight against Bharatiya Janata Party BJ...

Swiss boost coronavirus restrictions, shy away from full lockdown

Switzerland announced tighter measures on Wednesday to tackle new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the country but fell short of implementing the full lockdown imposed by neighbouring countries to tackle the pandemic. The cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021