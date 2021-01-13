Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala polls: People's manifesto getting ready, NYAY scheme to be included, says Chennithala

Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, the United Democratic Front (UDF) released salient features from the draft of the upcoming Election Manifesto with NYAY scheme proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha election included in it.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:11 IST
Kerala polls: People's manifesto getting ready, NYAY scheme to be included, says Chennithala
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, the United Democratic Front (UDF) released salient features from the draft of the upcoming Election Manifesto with NYAY scheme proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha election included in it. "We will be implementing NYAY scheme proposed by Rahul Gandhi in Kerala when UDF comes to power. Every deserving family will be given Rs 6,000 per month which will be Rs 72,000 annually," said Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala in a joint press meet attended by UDF convenor MM Hassan, IUML leader MK Muneer and Congress leader Benny Behnan who is in charge of the committee that will prepare the election manifesto.

Ramesh said that draft of people's manifesto is getting ready and the final manifesto will come after receiving opinions from people. "The manifesto is being prepared by the UDF committee after taking opinions from people. Salient features include secular values, equality and will lay emphasis on issues of farmers, women, children and youths," he said.

Giving the four main features, Chennithala said, "Our manifesto will be based on more government, more investment, more employment and more compassion." He said senior Congress leaders would be part of it and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor would be having a major role in preparing the manifesto.

"After the flood and COVID-19, people need more support from the government. The welfare schemes will be given thrust and issues faced by farmers. One of the schemes included is MSP of Rs 250 for rubber farmers," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

If I were president... From climate change to hunger, celebs state their priorities

As Democrat Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration as the next U.S. president on Jan. 20, Reuters asked celebrities what would be the first thing they would do if they were elected a world leader. Their responses ranged from a focus on cli...

Ex-HP minister claims names of hundreds of voters missing from electoral rolls in every panchayat

Former Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress national secretary Sudhir Sharma on Wednesday alleged that names of hundreds of voters are missing from the electoral rolls in almost every panchayat in the state.He claimed his name, too, is mi...

TMC's Sougata Roy asks Left Front, Congress to support Mamata Banerjee to fight against BJP in Assembly polls

Slamming the Left Front and the Congress party on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sougata Roy asked both the parties to support West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in her fight against Bharatiya Janata Party BJ...

Swiss boost coronavirus restrictions, shy away from full lockdown

Switzerland announced tighter measures on Wednesday to tackle new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the country but fell short of implementing the full lockdown imposed by neighbouring countries to tackle the pandemic. The cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021