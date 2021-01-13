Kerala polls: People's manifesto getting ready, NYAY scheme to be included, says Chennithala

Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, the United Democratic Front (UDF) released salient features from the draft of the upcoming Election Manifesto with NYAY scheme proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha election included in it. "We will be implementing NYAY scheme proposed by Rahul Gandhi in Kerala when UDF comes to power. Every deserving family will be given Rs 6,000 per month which will be Rs 72,000 annually," said Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala in a joint press meet attended by UDF convenor MM Hassan, IUML leader MK Muneer and Congress leader Benny Behnan who is in charge of the committee that will prepare the election manifesto.

Ramesh said that draft of people's manifesto is getting ready and the final manifesto will come after receiving opinions from people. "The manifesto is being prepared by the UDF committee after taking opinions from people. Salient features include secular values, equality and will lay emphasis on issues of farmers, women, children and youths," he said.

Giving the four main features, Chennithala said, "Our manifesto will be based on more government, more investment, more employment and more compassion." He said senior Congress leaders would be part of it and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor would be having a major role in preparing the manifesto.

"After the flood and COVID-19, people need more support from the government. The welfare schemes will be given thrust and issues faced by farmers. One of the schemes included is MSP of Rs 250 for rubber farmers," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)