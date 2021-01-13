Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal meets family of doctor who died due to COVID-19, provides Rs 1 crore assistance

He was working in a Delhi government dispensary at Karkardooma.Gupta...got infected while serving corona patients and unfortunately lost his life after being hospitalised, Kejriwal said.The Delhi government had announced a scheme to support the families of coronavirus warriors who lose their lives in the line of duty by providing them a financial assistance of Rs one crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:20 IST
Kejriwal meets family of doctor who died due to COVID-19, provides Rs 1 crore assistance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family of doctor Hitesh Gupta who died due to COVID-19, and provided a financial assistance of Rs one crore.

Kejriwal visited Gupta's residence in IP Extension and expressed gratitude for his sacrifice and service to the people of Delhi.

The chief minister said Gupta's wife will be provided a government job. ''We will try to help them in every possible way,'' he said.

Gupta succumbed to the coronavirus in November 2020. He was working in a Delhi government dispensary at Karkardooma.

''Gupta...got infected while serving corona patients and unfortunately lost his life after being hospitalised,'' Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government had announced a scheme to support the families of coronavirus warriors who lose their lives in the line of duty by providing them a financial assistance of Rs one crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

If I were president... From climate change to hunger, celebs state their priorities

As Democrat Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration as the next U.S. president on Jan. 20, Reuters asked celebrities what would be the first thing they would do if they were elected a world leader. Their responses ranged from a focus on cli...

Ex-HP minister claims names of hundreds of voters missing from electoral rolls in every panchayat

Former Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress national secretary Sudhir Sharma on Wednesday alleged that names of hundreds of voters are missing from the electoral rolls in almost every panchayat in the state.He claimed his name, too, is mi...

TMC's Sougata Roy asks Left Front, Congress to support Mamata Banerjee to fight against BJP in Assembly polls

Slamming the Left Front and the Congress party on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sougata Roy asked both the parties to support West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in her fight against Bharatiya Janata Party BJ...

Swiss boost coronavirus restrictions, shy away from full lockdown

Switzerland announced tighter measures on Wednesday to tackle new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the country but fell short of implementing the full lockdown imposed by neighbouring countries to tackle the pandemic. The cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021