Kejriwal meets family of doctor who died due to COVID-19, provides Rs 1 crore assistance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family of doctor Hitesh Gupta who died due to COVID-19, and provided a financial assistance of Rs one crore.

Kejriwal visited Gupta's residence in IP Extension and expressed gratitude for his sacrifice and service to the people of Delhi.

The chief minister said Gupta's wife will be provided a government job. ''We will try to help them in every possible way,'' he said.

Gupta succumbed to the coronavirus in November 2020. He was working in a Delhi government dispensary at Karkardooma.

''Gupta...got infected while serving corona patients and unfortunately lost his life after being hospitalised,'' Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government had announced a scheme to support the families of coronavirus warriors who lose their lives in the line of duty by providing them a financial assistance of Rs one crore.

