Left Menu
Development News Edition

QUOTES-Reactions to the impeachment of President Donald Trump

We think there's an urgency here." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VAL DEMINGS, DEMOCRAT OF FLORIDA "We will impeach the president of the United States twice: the first time this has been done in history. This is all about accountability, holding this president accountable" U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JASON CROW, DEMOCRAT OF COLORADO "He will be impeached twice because he needs to be impeached twice." (Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:12 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to the impeachment of President Donald Trump
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STENY HOYER, DEMOCRAT OF MARYLAND

"We're prepared to move forward and we want to send this to the Senate as soon as possible. We think there's an urgency here." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VAL DEMINGS, DEMOCRAT OF FLORIDA

"We will impeach the president of the United States twice: the first time this has been done in history. This is all about accountability, holding this president accountable" U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JASON CROW, DEMOCRAT OF COLORADO

"He will be impeached twice because he needs to be impeached twice." (Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy PM appeals for unity as Renzi threatens to sink government

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday made a last-ditch appeal to Matteo Renzi not to pull his small party out of the government and trigger its collapse. Conte told reporters he was working on a new coalition pact to last unti...

Airbnb to cancel bookings in Washington metro area during Inauguration week

Home-sharing giant Airbnb and HotelTonight, which it bought in 2019, is blocking and cancelling all hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area during the week of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration, it said on Wednesday.This dec...

Australian scientists suggest delaying AstraZeneca vaccine as infections fall

Some Australian scientists have proposed delaying mass inoculation using AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine with a view to considering a different shot instead. Questions surrounding the vaccine in Australia, which recorded just one new local ca...

Envoy calls Indian Embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

By Ashoke Raj Expressing happiness over the announcement of a new Indian embassy in Estonia by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the Estonian envoy said the move was proof of bilateral relations and trust between the two nations.The Ambassador...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021