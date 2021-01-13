Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell be White House Indo-Pacific coordinator

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:01 IST
Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell be White House Indo-Pacific coordinator

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to name an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, a spokeswoman for Biden's transition said on Wednesday.

Campbell, who served as the top U.S. diplomat for Asia under President Barack Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is considered one of the architects of their "pivot to Asia" strategy, a much vaunted but still limited U.S. rebalancing of resources to the region.

"I can confirm Kurt will be Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the NSC," the transition spokeswoman said, referring to the White House National Security Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Facebook tracking a rise in violent rhetoric tied to U.S. presidential inauguration

Facebook Inc has seen an increase in signals indicating potential future acts of violence associated with efforts to contest the result of the U.S. presidential election since the Capitol siege last week, a company spokeswoman told Reuters....

Malta govt refuses pardon to man accused of journalist’s murder

Maltas government said on Wednesday it had turned down a request for a pardon by one of the men accused of the 2017 car bomb murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Vincent Muscat was arrested in December 2017 along with brothers Alfre...

UK reports new daily high of 1,564 COVID-19 deaths, second wave now more deadly

Britain reported 1,564 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a record daily toll, meaning more have died in the second wave of the pandemic than the first wave last year, a health official said.The reported...

UK will trigger safeguards in Brexit deal if supermarkets suffer, says PM

Britain will trigger safeguard measures in a divorce deal with the European Union if there are serious problems in supplying supermarkets in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. What I can certainly guarantee is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021