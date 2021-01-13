Left Menu
U.S. Senate Republican leadership weighs possible start of impeachment trial

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:52 IST
Republican leadership in the U.S. Senate is mulling the possibility of beginning an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump as early as Friday if the House of Representatives approves one article of impeachment, according to a source.

The senior Senate Republican aide, who asked not to be identified, stressed that no decisions had yet been made on whether to take that step.

