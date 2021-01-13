Left Menu
New York City ending business ties with Trump Organization, mayor says

New York City will sever three contracts with the Trump Organization, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday, accusing outgoing President Donald Trump of inciting the crowds that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New York City will sever three contracts with the Trump Organization, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday, accusing outgoing President Donald Trump of inciting the crowds that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. "The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," de Blasio said in a statement. "The city of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form."

The company's contracts to operate a carousel in Manhattan's Central Park, skating rinks and a golf course in the Bronx are worth about $17 million a year, de Blasio said on MSNBC. Cancelling the golf course contracts could take "a number of months", while the others could be severed in 25-30 days, the mayor's office said in a statement.

The New York-based Trump Organization did not immediately reply to a request for comment. On Jan. 6, Trump addressed thousands of supporters, reiterating his unsupported claim that his re-election was stolen. He urged them to march to the Capitol where Congress was affirming President-elect Joe Biden's election by the Electoral College.

The crowd quickly overwhelmed Capitol security, with many entering the building and forcing a halt to the proceedings as lawmakers took cover in a secure location. Five people died as a result of the rampage. A criminal investigation is underway, charges have been filed against dozens of people suspected of having taken part. The U.S. House of Representatives was moving on Wednesday to impeach Trump for the second time ahead of the expiration of his term on Jan. 20.

Separately, a spokesman for the leading commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield said in an email that it will not longer do business with the Trump Organization. The firm had served as agent for two high-profile Trump Organization properties in Manhattan, including Trump Tower, the president's former residence, according to Business Insider.

Following the Capitol riot, the PGA of America and the R&A both announced they would shun two golf courses owned by the president. In addition, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE will not do business in the future with Trump or his companies.

