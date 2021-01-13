Medical college to be set up in Osmanabad; CMO uses name Dharashiv

The Maharashtra cabinet onWednesday decided to set up a government medical college and a430-bed hospital in Marathwada's Osmanabad district.

Interestingly, while announcing the decision onTwitter, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) referred toOsmanabad as `Dharashiv'.

The statement said that Rs 674.14 crore will be madeavailable for setting up the medical college and hospital.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's party, the ShivSena, has for long been demanding that Osmanabad be renamed asDharashiv.

The CMO's reference to Osmanabad as Dharashiv comesdays after it mentioned another Marathwada city, Aurangabad,as `Sambhajinagar' in line with the Sena's demand of renaming.

The Congress, a partner in the state government, isopposed to renaming Aurangabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)