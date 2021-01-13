Left Menu
Italy's Renzi says may be willing to support new Conte government

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has pulled his ministers from the cabinet, said on Wednesday he may nonetheless be willing to back a new administration led by the current premier Giuseppe Conte. At an eagerly awaited news conference, Renzi said he was sure there would be no snap election.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has pulled his ministers from the cabinet, said on Wednesday he may nonetheless be willing to back a new administration led by the current premier Giuseppe Conte. "It is up to Conte to decide the next step," Renzi told reporters.

Renzi, who heads the small Italia Viva party, left the door open to virtually all outcomes, saying that under the right conditions he would be willing to join a so-called "institutional" government led by a non-partisan figure. At an eagerly awaited news conference, Renzi said he was sure there would be no snap election.

