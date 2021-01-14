Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:19 IST
Cement factory worker dies of heart attack, triggers stir: Police

A cement factory worker died of cardiac arrest while working in the pant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, triggering a protest by workers a day later on Wednesday during which they pelted stone and burnt an ambulance, said police.

The worker died on Tuesday night following which his agitated colleagues staged a protest in front of the factory on Wednesday demanding compensation to the deceased family.

As the factory management refused to meet their demand, the labourers pelted stones at the factory and also set ablaze an ambulance, police said.

Later, a consensus was reached between the labourers and the factory management after which the postmortem was conducted by a medical board and the body was handed over to his family members.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal condoled the worker’s death and appealed to Union minister of state Santosh Gangwar to take cognizance of the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

