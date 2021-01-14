Trump tries to head off new demonstrations among his supporters
"That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you." (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters not to launch new demonstrations as some are threatening with central Washington looking more and more like an armed camp ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as the next president.
"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said in a statement. "That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you." (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Americans
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- America
ALSO READ
Protest held outside Canadian Embassy in Washington over killing of Karima Baloch
US court shuts down fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans via India-based call centers
Trump to forego New Year's Eve in Florida for early return to Washington
Trump heads back to Washington early amid showdown with Congress
'We have to be remembered for what's been done,' Trump says on early return to Washington