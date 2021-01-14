Left Menu
Trump tries to head off new demonstrations among his supporters

"That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters not to launch new demonstrations as some are threatening with central Washington looking more and more like an armed camp ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as the next president.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said in a statement. "That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you." (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

