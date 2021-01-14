Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell to lead Biden's Asia policy

"Some boldness is appropriate in American foreign policy, particularly in Asia," said Campbell, who has also spoken of maintaining strong backing for Taiwan, which the Trump administration boosted. Campbell has said Republicans and Democrats need to work together on China, saying Washington faces "a period of deep strategic competition" with Beijing and must dispel the notion that America is in a "hurtling decline." "We have to convince other countries we have our own house in order," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 01:21 IST
Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell to lead Biden's Asia policy

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has picked an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his senior official for Asia policy, including the relationship with China, a spokeswoman for Biden's transition said on Wednesday. Campbell, the top U.S. diplomat for Asia under Democratic President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is considered an architect of their "pivot to Asia" strategy, a vaunted but so far still limited rebalancing of resources to the region.

"I can confirm Kurt will be coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the NSC," the transition spokeswoman said, referring to the White House National Security Council. Since leaving government, Campbell, 63, has run the Asia Group consultancy and advised Biden's Democratic campaign. He is co-founder of the Center for a New American Security think tank.

Campbell outlined his approach to Asia in a 2016 book "The Pivot" which advocated strengthening existing alliances and building closer relations with states like India and Indonesia in the face of a rising China. He has since endorsed some of the tough approaches toward China adopted by the Trump administration and praised some of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's unprecedented dealings with North Korea.

However, he has also criticized Trump for failing to engage sufficiently with the region as a whole and for undermining relations with key allies like Japan and South Korea. In a Foreign Affairs article this week Campbell wrote of the need for "serious U.S. re-engagement" in Asia and "ad hoc" coalitions and partnerships to sustain the existing order threatened by China.

Probably Campbell's greatest challenge will be finding ways to recalibrate Trump's fractious relationship with Beijing to an extent that allows for Biden's aim of cooperation on issues such as climate change, while pursuing policies aimed at changing Chinese behavior. Last month, Campbell said Washington's "ticket to the big game" in Asia was the U.S. military presence and its ability to deter challenges to the current "operating system" - a reference to China's bid to establish itself as the dominant regional power.

He said the United States must also demonstrate a vision for "an optimistic, open trading system," working with allies and denying China access to areas where it was necessary to maintain a cutting edge, such as artificial intelligence, robotics or 5G. In his Foreign Affairs article, written with Rush Doshi, a Brookings Institution fellow seen as another possible Asia appointment under Biden, Campbell said Washington should move away from a "singular focus on primacy" and "expensive and vulnerable" military platforms such as aircraft carriers designed to maintain it.

Instead, they wrote, Washington should prioritize deterring China through relatively inexpensive and asymmetric capabilities such as cruise and ballistic missiles, unmanned carrier-based aircraft, submarines, and high-speed strike weapons. Campbell has backed away from his past support for a Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement Washington negotiated under Obama and from which Trump withdrew.

But while warning that rejoining such multilateral trade agreements could not be expected at the start of a Biden administration, given the U.S. domestic mood, he has also called a new China-backed Asia-Pacific trade deal and Beijing's interest in the TPP "a real wake-up call." Campbell has said the incoming administration would have to make an early decision on its approach to North Korea and not repeat the Obama-era delay that led to "provocative" steps by Pyongyang that prevented engagement.

Campbell praised Trump's unprecedented summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even though no progress has been made persuading Kim to give up nuclear weapons and missiles. "Some boldness is appropriate in American foreign policy, particularly in Asia," said Campbell, who has also spoken of maintaining strong backing for Taiwan, which the Trump administration boosted.

Campbell has said Republicans and Democrats need to work together on China, saying Washington faces "a period of deep strategic competition" with Beijing and must dispel the notion that America is in a "hurtling decline." "We have to convince other countries we have our own house in order," he said. Without both parties working together on China and Asia, he added, "we will, in all likelihood, fail."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Majority of U.S. House votes to impeach Trump; voting continues

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to make Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection in a vote held a week after a violent mob of hi...

New York City mayor says it will end business ties with Trump Organization

New York City declared on Wednesday that it will cut business ties with the Trump Organization, and at least two companies made similar moves, citing the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by a crowd that President Donald Trump had egge...

NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. ...

Health News Roundup: Gut bacteria tied to COVID-19 severity, immune response; World Bank chief says vaccine rollout critical for poorer countries and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirusGovernments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs against the backdrop of fears of a fast-spreading varia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021