US Senate's McConnell hasn't decided how he will vote on impeachment

US Senate's McConnell hasn't decided how he will vote on impeachmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 01:48 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader McConnell, a Republican, said Wednesday he has not made a final decision on how he will vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
"I have not made a final decision on how I will vote," McConnell said in a memo to his fellow Republicans, adding that he will listen to legal arguments presented to Senate after the House votes to impeach Trump. The excerpts from the memo were provided by McConnell's spokesman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
