CM can't sleep without counting 100-150 corpses: Tejashwi slams Nitish

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar over deteriorating law and order, sharing a news report of an RJD MLA's relative being attacked, saying that the Chief Minister cannot go to sleep without counting 100 to 150 corpses every day. Yadav tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi), "No one is safe under the adulterated Bihar government. MLAs and their families are being massacred in public. The Chief Minister and his deputies cannot go to sleep until they count 100-150 corpses per day in Bihar".

He further asked, "Why is the Maharaja (king) of jungle raj silent?" 'RJD MLA's son-in-law fired at' read the headline of the news article the RJD Chief shared.

This comes two days after Yadav slammed the state government for the death of Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines who succumbed to his injuries after being shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in Patna's Punaichak area. "Criminals are running the government in Bihar now," Yadav had tweeted. (ANI)

