Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers fighting for their rights against powerful forces: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to farmers protesting against the central farm laws and netizens of the country on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:42 IST
Farmers fighting for their rights against powerful forces: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to farmers protesting against the central farm laws and netizens of the country on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. The Wayand MP offered "special wishes" to the farmers agitating on the Delhi borders against the three agriculture laws, stating that "our Kisan-Mazdoors are fighting for their rights against powerful forces".

"Harvest season is a time of joy and celebrations. Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu, Bhogi and Uttarayan! Special prayers and wishes for our Kisan-Mazdoors who are fighting for their rights against powerful forces," Gandhi tweeted. As the Congress leader is scheduled to reach Tamil Nadu today to begin the party's election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, he will participate in traditional bull-taming sport -- 'Jallikattu' -- in Madurai and celebrate Pongal with the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Happy Pongal to all. I am coming to Tamil Nadu today to celebrate Pongal with you. I am participating in the Jallikattu festival in Madurai," he tweeted in Tamil. Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Coimbatore on January 23 and 24. Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed, sometimes, with an offering to cows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kong activists try to flee the city, media reported.The fresh wave of arrests comes a week after 55 activists were apprehended in the largest move ...

Gujarat cadre IAS officer to join BJP in UP after taking VRS

Gujarat cadre IAS officer A.K Sharma, who recently took voluntary retirement from service, will be joining the BJP here soon, a party spokesperson said on Thursday. The 1988 batch officer from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh is considered clo...

Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable

The city police has told the Delhi High Court that a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendm...

Effects of head trauma from intimate partner violence largely unrecognised

While there is an abundant amount of research about traumatic brain injuries in athletes and those serving in the military, the same data is scarce when it comes to concussions and head and neck injuries sustained due to intimate partner vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021