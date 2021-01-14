Dilip Ghosh claims around 50 TMC MLAs to join BJP next month

Left Menu
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday challenged West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick to persuade at least one BJP's booth president to join Trinamool Congress (TMC).

ANI | Barrackpore (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:40 IST
BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Negating Mallick's earlier claim about MLAs who left TMC are queuing to rejoin the party, Ghosh said at least 50 TMC MLAs will join the BJP next month. "I ask Mallick Babu to persuade even one booth president to join his party, and I'll accept his claim. At least 50 of TMC's MLAs will join the BJP next month," he said.

Mallick on Tuesday claimed MLAs who left the TMC want to rejoin the party before Assembly elections. "Six-seven MPs will immediately join TMC within the first week of May, before the elections. Even the MLAs who left us, have queued up for rejoining. Tushar Babu, the MLA from Bankura have rejoined yesterday," Mallick had said.

Several TMC leaders including former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP last year ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

