Rahul Gandhi witnesses jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:42 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onThursday witnessed the popoular bull taming sport jallikattuat Avaniapuram here, with DMK Youth Wing Secretary UdhayanidhiStalin joining him on the dais.

Gandhi, who flew from Delhi to the southern city, wasaccompanied by senior party leaders KC Venugopal, TNCC chiefKS Alagiri and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy at thejallikattu venue.

Jallikattu is held coinciding with the Tamil harvestfestival Pongal, which heralds the birth of auspicious Tamilmonth Thai.

Though Stalin was present at the venue since morningand was not on the same dais that Gandhi occupied along withsenior Congress leaders on his arrival, he later joined theLok Sabha MP and the two were seen having discussions,apparently about jallikattu.

DMK and Congress are in alliance and are expected toface this year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu together.

Alagiri had earlier said Gandhi would lend his moralsupport to farmers protesting against the new cental farmlaws across the country by witnessing the sport atAvaniapuram.

Gandhi will not engage in electioneering today, the TNCCchief had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

