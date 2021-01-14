Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

Beijing says only it has the right to speak for Taiwan on the world stage, something Taipei's democratically-elected government rejects. Tsai told Craft that Taiwan would keep pushing for access to the United Nations and U.N.-related meetings, and hoped that the United States would continue to support this, Taiwan's presidential office said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:42 IST
U.S. stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, after her own trip to Taipei this week got scrapped. Craft's planned visit had come in the teeth of strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory.

But the trip was cancelled by the State Department as part of a bar on all travel ahead of the transition to the incoming Biden administration. Craft, who is due to leave the role when Joe Biden assumes the presidency next week, wrote on Twitter that it was a "great privilege" to speak with Tsai.

"We discussed the many ways Taiwan is a model for the world, as demonstrated by its success in fighting COVID-19 and all that Taiwan has to offer in the fields of health, technology & cutting-edge science," she said. "Unfortunately, Taiwan is unable to share those successes in UN venues, including the World Health Assembly, as a result of PRC obstruction," Craft added, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"I made clear to President Tsai that the U.S. stands with Taiwan and always will, as friends and partners, standing shoulder to shoulder as pillars of democracy." Craft's visit would have been highly symbolic as Taiwan is not a U.N. member due to China's objections. Beijing says only it has the right to speak for Taiwan on the world stage, something Taipei's democratically-elected government rejects.

Tsai told Craft that Taiwan would keep pushing for access to the United Nations and U.N.-related meetings, and hoped that the United States would continue to support this, Taiwan's presidential office said. "We will continue to let the world know that Taiwan is a force for good and an important partner. We are capable and determined to contribute to the international community," the office cited Tsai as saying.

It added that David Feith, Deputy U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs was also on the call. Beijing has been angered by stepped-up support for Taiwan from the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump, including trips to Taipei by top U.S. officials, further straining Sino-U.S. ties.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said he was lifting restrictions on contacts between U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts. Craft's Taiwan trip appeared to be another part of an effort by Pompeo and Trump's Republican administration to lock in a tough approach to China before Democratic President-elect Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,164 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 25,164 to 1,978,590, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 1,244 to 43,881, the tally showed....

French Labour Minister says against Carrefour takeover

Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Thursday she was against a takeover of French retailer Carrefour by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard. I am in favour of not questioning Carrefours current shareholding stru...

Walking Wounded: Injury-hit India 'A' face Australia in 'Test' of new decade

After denting the ego of mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, Ajinkya Rahanes wounded India will take no prisoners in a winners take all fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the s...

Armed forces acknowledge contributions by veterans, assure them full support

The chiefs of three Armed forces on Thursday acknowledged the contributions of the veterans and assured them full support and welfare on the Armed Forces Veterans Day. Speaking on the occasion, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021