Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn blasts Vijayan on gold smuggling case; CM's tit-for-tat reply in Assembly

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:59 IST
Oppn blasts Vijayan on gold smuggling case; CM's tit-for-tat reply in Assembly

The Congress-led UDFopposition on Wednesday lashed out at Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan over the controversial gold smuggling caseand staged a walkout in the assembly as their demand fordiscussion over the issue was rejected by the Speaker.

An unshaken Chief Minister, however, gave a tit-for-tatreply to the opposition in the zero hour, saying his handswere ''clean''.

Soon after the question hour, the UDF demanded Speaker PSreeramakrishnan to stop the House proceedings and discuss thegold smuggling case in view of the ''serious situation'' asVijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar was arrestedand his additional private secretary, C M Raveendran cameunder the shadow of suspicion in the case.

Unleashing a vehement personal attack on Vijayan, theopposition said it was for the first time in the state'shistory that the Chief Minister's Office had come undersuspicion over a crime like gold smuggling and so many centralagencies investigating allegations against it simultaneously.

They also alleged that the gold smuggling case accusedhad misused the CMO for fraud and so the Chief Minister couldnot escape from its responsibility.

Claiming that the Left government had demanded a probeinto the gold smuggling case, Vijayan, however, said thethought that he would be put behind bars in the case would endupas a 'day-dream' of the opposition.

Despite the efforts by all investigating agencies, noevidence could be brought against the state government so far,he said.

''The central agencies have politicised the matter whichthey are dealing with. That's why we have informed the Centreabout this. As a state government, it is our responsibility,''Vijayan said.

Defending Raveendran, who was recently quizzed by theEnforcement Directorate, he said his additional privatesecretary was asked to appear for questioning not inconnection with the gold smuggling.

''It was only to clarify certain matters on the basis ofcertain complaints,'' Vijayan said.

He also denied the charge that some of his relatives werequestioned bycentral agencies.

Irked over the question by Congress legislator, P TThomas that whether gold smuggling case key accused SwapnaSuresh had visited his official residence on the day beforehis daughter's marriage, a fuming Vijayan said the functionwas held in the sprawling hall at the Cliff House and she hadnot attended it.

Moving the adjournment motion, Thomas made a scathingattack on Vijayan and said he would soon become the firstCommunist Chief Minister to be imprisoned.

He also asked whether Vijayan, who was 'pampering' goldsmugglers, was a real Communist.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala sought to knowhow a person, who failed to control his office, could managethe affairs in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal Foreign Minister embarks on three-day India visit

Nepals Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday embarked on a three-day visit to India during which he will attend the 6th meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission and discuss the entire gamut of relations, including COVID-19 coope...

UK trade minister seeks early meeting with U.S. trade czar on whisky tariffs

British trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she was seeking an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens pick to be his trade representative, Katherine Tai, to discuss dropping tariffs on Scottish whisky.Truss said her depart...

UP sets up 311 centres across 75 districts for coronavirus vaccination

Uttar Pradesh has received about 10.75 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine and has made all arrangements for vaccination at 311 centres across 75 districts on January 16.Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, Vaccination...

Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps - UNHCR

A huge fire swept through the Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh in the early hours of Thursday, the United Nations said, destroying homes belonging to thousands of people. The U.N. Refugee Agency UNHCR said more than 550 shelter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021