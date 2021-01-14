Oppn blasts Vijayan on gold smuggling case; CM's tit-for-tat reply in Assembly

The Congress-led UDFopposition on Wednesday lashed out at Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan over the controversial gold smuggling caseand staged a walkout in the assembly as their demand fordiscussion over the issue was rejected by the Speaker.

An unshaken Chief Minister, however, gave a tit-for-tatreply to the opposition in the zero hour, saying his handswere ''clean''.

Soon after the question hour, the UDF demanded Speaker PSreeramakrishnan to stop the House proceedings and discuss thegold smuggling case in view of the ''serious situation'' asVijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar was arrestedand his additional private secretary, C M Raveendran cameunder the shadow of suspicion in the case.

Unleashing a vehement personal attack on Vijayan, theopposition said it was for the first time in the state'shistory that the Chief Minister's Office had come undersuspicion over a crime like gold smuggling and so many centralagencies investigating allegations against it simultaneously.

They also alleged that the gold smuggling case accusedhad misused the CMO for fraud and so the Chief Minister couldnot escape from its responsibility.

Claiming that the Left government had demanded a probeinto the gold smuggling case, Vijayan, however, said thethought that he would be put behind bars in the case would endupas a 'day-dream' of the opposition.

Despite the efforts by all investigating agencies, noevidence could be brought against the state government so far,he said.

''The central agencies have politicised the matter whichthey are dealing with. That's why we have informed the Centreabout this. As a state government, it is our responsibility,''Vijayan said.

Defending Raveendran, who was recently quizzed by theEnforcement Directorate, he said his additional privatesecretary was asked to appear for questioning not inconnection with the gold smuggling.

''It was only to clarify certain matters on the basis ofcertain complaints,'' Vijayan said.

He also denied the charge that some of his relatives werequestioned bycentral agencies.

Irked over the question by Congress legislator, P TThomas that whether gold smuggling case key accused SwapnaSuresh had visited his official residence on the day beforehis daughter's marriage, a fuming Vijayan said the functionwas held in the sprawling hall at the Cliff House and she hadnot attended it.

Moving the adjournment motion, Thomas made a scathingattack on Vijayan and said he would soon become the firstCommunist Chief Minister to be imprisoned.

He also asked whether Vijayan, who was 'pampering' goldsmugglers, was a real Communist.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala sought to knowhow a person, who failed to control his office, could managethe affairs in the state.

