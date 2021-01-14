Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan minister calls U.S. Capitol riot 'shocking,' yearns for 'good old days'

A high-profile Japanese cabinet minister said on Thursday he was shocked at last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol, urging Washington to resume its global role as a "champion of democratic values" and the rule of law. Speaking at the Reuters Next conference, Taro Kono, Japan's minister for administrative and regulatory reform, also said he hoped the United States would return to international agreements such as the Paris climate accord and Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, both of which President Donald Trump exited.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:59 IST
Japan minister calls U.S. Capitol riot 'shocking,' yearns for 'good old days'
Flag of Japan Image Credit: ANI

A high-profile Japanese cabinet minister said on Thursday he was shocked at last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol, urging Washington to resume its global role as a "champion of democratic values" and the rule of law.

Speaking at the Reuters Next conference, Taro Kono, Japan's minister for administrative and regulatory reform, also said he hoped the United States would return to international agreements such as the Paris climate accord and Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, both of which President Donald Trump exited. "I must say it was quite shocking when I saw the mob going into the Capitol building," said the former foreign and defence minister, who was educated in Washington and worked on Capitol Hill.

As defence minister until September, Kono said he had shared concerns with counterparts around the world about the international order in the post-COVID-19 era. "Maybe the world will be split into democracy versus authoritarian regime, free society versus Orwellian society," Kono, known for his outspoken views and ambition to be prime minister, said without referring specifically to Trump.

"We need the United States to continue to take the leadership of democratic countries... (to) be the champion of democratic values, the rule of law," he said, adding that he was counting on the American people to "straighten up" U.S. politics. "We will need the United States in - maybe not as a global policeman, but still the leader of democratic values."

In a wide-ranging 30-minute interview in English covering topics including the Olympics, deregulation and corporate governance, Kono fondly recalled his Washington days, when Democrat and Republican lawmakers were friends outside the legislative halls. "They may have different opinions, but once they moved out of the floor, they went out drinking or out to dinner or duck-hunting, and they had a very good friendship," Kono said.

"We really hope that Washington will go back to the good old days." For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal Foreign Minister embarks on three-day India visit

Nepals Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday embarked on a three-day visit to India during which he will attend the 6th meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission and discuss the entire gamut of relations, including COVID-19 coope...

UK trade minister seeks early meeting with U.S. trade czar on whisky tariffs

British trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she was seeking an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens pick to be his trade representative, Katherine Tai, to discuss dropping tariffs on Scottish whisky.Truss said her depart...

UP sets up 311 centres across 75 districts for coronavirus vaccination

Uttar Pradesh has received about 10.75 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine and has made all arrangements for vaccination at 311 centres across 75 districts on January 16.Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, Vaccination...

Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps - UNHCR

A huge fire swept through the Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh in the early hours of Thursday, the United Nations said, destroying homes belonging to thousands of people. The U.N. Refugee Agency UNHCR said more than 550 shelter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021