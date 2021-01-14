UK trade minister seeks early meeting with U.S. trade czar on whisky tariffs

UK trade minister seeks early meeting with U.S. trade czar on whisky tariffsReuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:31 IST
British trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she was seeking an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's pick to be his trade czar, Katherine Tai, to discuss tariffs on Scottish whisky.
"I have been clear with the United States and the European Union that we want to de-escalate this dispute and reach a negotiated settlement - this dispute has already been going on for 16 years and has caused much damage," Truss told parliament.
"I am seeking an early meeting with the new U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai and this will be one of the items on my agenda."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- United States
- British
- Truss
- Scottish
- Joe Biden's
- U.S.
- Liz Truss
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science' - Johnson
Russia bars more British citizens from entry over Navalny sanctions
British family doctors criticise change of plan on vaccine boosters
Brazil's Fiocruz to seek emergency use of British COVID-19 vaccine
Brazil's Fiocruz to seek emergency use of British COVID-19 vaccine