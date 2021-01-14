DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 14

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JAN. 14 ** ATHENS - Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with visiting Foreign Affairs Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani at Maximos Mansion – 1430 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - IMF spokesman Gerry Rice holds news conference – 1530 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel meets Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani at the European Council headquarters in Brussels – 1130 GMT. ** PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex holds news conference about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the expected tightening of restrictions – 1700 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier holds a virtual news conference to give an economic outlook for 2021, which is still marked by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – 1130 GMT. NAYPYITAW/JAKARTA/BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN/MANILA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Myanmar, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines. (To Jan. 16)

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pays a visit to Pakistan (Final day) BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Brussels and will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. (Final day) ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. (Final day) MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Moscow. - 1000 GMT ATHENS - Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with North Macedonia Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani in Athens. BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers of the foreign affairs and trade committees debate the EU-UK trade deal in the EU Parliament – 0900 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Commission debates Brexit deal with EU Parliament – 0925 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commission speaks to Parliament on Brexit deal and cohesion policy – 1345 GMT. BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mr. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani – 1630 GMT. NEW DELHI - Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to visit India for Joint Commission meet (to Jan. 16). BRUSSELS - The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli meets with the EU Commissioners in Brussels. - 0730 GMT

PARIS - The OECD hosts a two-day public consultation with companies, NGOs, academics and officials on its proposals to rewrite the rules for taxing businesses operating across international borders. (To Jan. 15) UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly election. UGANDA – President election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 15 BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets counterpart of Macedonia in Berlin - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 18 BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of European affairs ministers. GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4 BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02 MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4 VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7 BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

