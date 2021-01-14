Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalahandi no longer land of hunger, now Odisha's rice bowl: Patnaik

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:52 IST
Kalahandi no longer land of hunger, now Odisha's rice bowl: Patnaik

Kalahandi districtis no longer the ''land of hunger'' and has been transformedinto Odisha's rice bowl, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik onThursday while launching projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore inthe district.

In his maiden visit to the district since the COVID-19outbreak, Patnaik inaugurated 54 projects worth Rs 1,064 croreand laid the foundation of 52 projects worth Rs 1,020 crore.

The Upper Indravati Lift Canal System, built at a costof Rs 986.71 crore, is among the projects that he inaugurated.

The system, comprising 43.26 km of concrete canals and 1,142km of underground pipelines, has the capacity to irrigate25,275 hectares of cropland.

Patnaik also inaugurated 10 drinking water projectsworth Rs 20.02 crore and 13 check dams built at a cost of Rs4.83 crore.

Addressing a public meeting attended by people whohave tested negative for COVID-19, Patnaik recalled his fatherand former chief minister Biju Patnaik's emotional attachmentwith Kalahandi.

''Biju Babu was injured in a stone-pelting incident inKalahandi during his visit as the chief minister in the 90s.

When I inquired about bleeding from his nose, he said therewas nothing to be worried about.

''He had said that the people of Kalahandi love him andhe reciprocates it and will work hard for the development ofthe district,'' the chief minister said.

From being the ''land of hunger'', Kalahandi has nowbeen transformed into the state's rice bowl. The district nowholds the second position in the state in rice production.

This has been possible only due to the hard work andcommitment of the farmers, Patnaik said.

Noting that the attempts of ''some people'' to keepKalahandi poverty-stricken have failed, Patnaik said thatfarmers in the district have received Rs 1,200 crore duringthe paddy procurement season last year and the irrigationpotential has increased three-fold while the fish productionhas also gone up significantly.

Observing that Kalahandi has emerged as the best-performing district in the country in health care, he saidthat infant and maternal mortality rates, which were 76 and432 in the year 2000, have drastically improved due tostrategic intervention of the state government.

Pointing out that the Indravati River has a major roleto play in Kalahandi's transformation, he announced that amuseum and a park, with a temple dedicated to GoddessIndravati, will be built on the banks of the river.

Kalahandi Lok Sabha MP and senior BJP leader BasantaPanda also addressed the meeting which was attended by thelocal MLAs, ministers and MPs of the western region of thestate. Attendees were allowed to enter the meeting premisesonly after the verification of their COVID status.

However, the Leader of Opposition P K Naik, who isalso the Bhawanipatna MLA, boycotted the chief minister'smeeting, protesting lavish expenditure at the governmentprogramme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cash-strapped Lisbon shops fear for future ahead of new COVID-19 lockdown

Cafe owner Francisco Pereira opened his doors one last time on Thursday before Portugals second lockdown comes into force to halt a record surge in coronavirus infections. Like many others, he fears his family business might not survive.The...

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday launched a virtual store, which will allow the customers to take an immersive walkthrough of the labels Delhi flagship store. Billed as Indias first-ever virtual store from an Indian de...

20-month-old toddler becomes youngest cadaver donor, saves five lives

By Joymala Bagchi The parents of a 20-month-old toddler, who had fallen off the balcony and become brain dead, decided to do a noble deed and donated her organs and in the process she became the youngest cadaver donor, giving a new lease of...

New agri laws will leave farmers at mercy of big corporates: TMC

The Trinamool Congress onThursday claimed that the new agriculture laws will leavesmall and marginal farmers at the mercy of big corporates anddemanded that the legislation should be immediately repealed.Prices of vegetables such as potatoe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021