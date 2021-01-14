Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer unions want talks with Govt to continue to resolve deadlock: Tikait

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:29 IST
Farmer unions want talks with Govt to continue to resolve deadlock: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the protesting farmer unions will attend the scheduled ninth round of talks with the government and asserted it is necessary to continue the dialogue to resolve the deadlock and end the agitation.

While the previous eight rounds of negotiations have failed to end the protests continuing for several weeks on various borders of the national capital, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said earlier in the day that the government is hopeful of positive discussions at Friday's scheduled meeting.

Tikait also said the protesting unions will attend the meeting with union ministers on Friday.

Asked if unions have any hope from the Friday meeting, Tikait told PTI: ''Let's see what happens tomorrow. But, our meetings will continue with the government till our protest ends as it is necessary.'' ''We will not oppose the meetings with the government,'' the BKU leader said when asked whether the Friday talks could be the last one if there is no solution.

Tomar had said, ''The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' leaders with an open mind.'' Clearing the confusion over the fate of the ninth round of talks, which was the only outcome in the last meeting on January 8, in the wake of the Supreme Court on January 11 appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse and a key member of the proposed committee subsequently recusing himself, the union leader said the talks between the government and the union representatives will take place as scheduled for 12 pm on January 15.

The farmer unions have been maintaining that they were ready to attend the scheduled talks with the government, even as they have said they do not want to appear before the court-appointed panel and have also questioned its composition.

Earlier in the day, Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee.

Farmer unions and opposition parties had called it a ''pro-government'' panel, insisting that its members have been in favour of the three laws in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ranchi Police arrests main accused in Ormanjhi beheading case

The Ranchi police arrested an accused on Thursday in a murder case of a woman whose beheaded body was recovered from Ormanjhi area of Ranchi. Ranchi police have arrested the main accused Sheikh Bilal who allegedly beheaded a lady and dumped...

A sanitation worker likely to get 1st COVID-19 vaccine in MP

The first dose of COVID-19vaccine is likely to be given to a cleanliness worker inMadhya Pradesh on January 16 as a mark of respect for servicesrendered by sanitation workers during the pandemic, ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicate...

Nawab Malik's son-in-law sent to NCB custody till January 18 in drugs case

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Maliks son-in-law, Sameer Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Wednesday in connection with a drug case, has been sent to NCB custody till January 18. Earlier today, Sameer was sent for a ...

U.S. banking regulator picks fight with Wall Street in finalizing "fair access" rule

A leading U.S. bank regulator finalized a rule Thursday that prohibits large banks from refusing to lend to certain business sectors, after Republicans voiced frustration at what they saw as a reluctance by banks to finance gun makers and e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021