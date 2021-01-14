BJP chief JP Nadda arrives in Chennai, to attend Pongal celebration

Left Menu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda arrived in Chennai on Thursday. He will attend the party's Pongal festival celebration here.

BJP president JP Nadda welcomed by party leaders CT Ravi and L Murgan in Chennai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda arrived in Chennai on Thursday. He will attend the party's Pongal festival celebration here. BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan, party's national general secretary CT Ravi and other party workers welcomed Nadda here.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the gods and goddesses followed by, sometimes, with an offering to cows. Nadda's visit to the state comes ahead of the Assembly polls which are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced to contest the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the BJP. (ANI)

