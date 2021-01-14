BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee alleges phone tapping by TMC govt

The BJP's Kolkata zone observerSovan Chatterjee on Thursday alleged that his mobile phone wasbeing tapped by the Trinamool Congress government.

Chatterjee also claimed that the BJP could have won23-24 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal,had the Trinamool Congress, his former party, not used musclepower.

The saffron party bagged 18 seats in that election.

''I had suddenly noticed that the phone was kept undersurveillance. It was being done to help one person or theadministration in general,'' the former Kolkata mayor told apress conference.

He, however, did not say who that ''one person'' is.

That number is being used as his WhatsApp contactonly, the former minister said.

He said that there are 51 assembly constituenciesunder the BJP's Kolkata zone, of which he was made theobserver in December, and the party has to ensure that votersreach their polling booths during the assembly election due inApril-May.

''In the last Lok Sabha polls, we have got 18 seats. Itcould have been 23 or 24 easily had the TMC not used musclepower,'' he claimed.

He also announced a series of programmes, includingan initiative called 'Samadhan' for solving problems ofpeople, which will be conducted in the Kolkata zone.

