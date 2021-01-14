Bengal chief secy calls on Guv at Raj Bhawan

West Bengal Chief SecretaryAlapan Bandopadhyay called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar onThursday, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met thestate's constitutional head at the Raj Bhawan.

In a tweet, Dhankhar said Bandopadhyay was at the RajBhawan for over an hour.

He, however, did not elaborate on what transpired inthe meeting.

The chief minister had met the governor on January 6,a couple of days before Dhankhar went to New Delhi to meetUnion Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the MamataBanerjee government since taking over as the governor in July2019, has often accused state government officials of notapprising him on issues concerning West Bengal, despitereminders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)