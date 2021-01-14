Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Cong worker to gherao Raj Bhavan on Friday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:35 IST
Rajasthan Cong worker to gherao Raj Bhavan on Friday

The Rajasthan Congress will lay siege to the Raj Bhavan here on Friday in support of he farmers' agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.

The leaders and workers of the state unit of the party will observe Friday as “Kisan Adhikar Diwas” and gherao the Raj Bhavan from 11 am to 2 pm in support of the farmers’ resentment also against the anti-farmer attitude of the Modi government, the Congress said in a statement.

All India Congress Committee general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present during the gherao of the Raj Bhavan, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real's Jovic completes loan return to Eintracht

Serbian striker Luka Jovic has completed a loan move back to Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid for the remainder of the season, the German club confirmed on Thursday. The 23-year-old left Eintracht for Madrid in June 2019 but has struggl...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL80 PM-VACCINATION-3RDLD LAUNCH PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indias COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via...

Fuelling Scots anger, UK confident on solving post-Brexit "teething" woes

Britain believes it can resolve post-Brexit teething issues that have disrupted exports of Scottish fish to the European Union, a minister said on Thursday, in comments that further charged tensions with Scotlands largest political party. S...

Delhi govt releases Rs 938 crores to pay salaries of MCD employees

After reducing the budget of several of its departments, the Delhi government is releasing Rs 938 crores to pay the salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD employees, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday. We all know...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021