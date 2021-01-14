Rajasthan Cong worker to gherao Raj Bhavan on Friday

The Rajasthan Congress will lay siege to the Raj Bhavan here on Friday in support of he farmers' agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.

The leaders and workers of the state unit of the party will observe Friday as “Kisan Adhikar Diwas” and gherao the Raj Bhavan from 11 am to 2 pm in support of the farmers’ resentment also against the anti-farmer attitude of the Modi government, the Congress said in a statement.

All India Congress Committee general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present during the gherao of the Raj Bhavan, it added.

