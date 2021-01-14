Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reform Party leader tasked to form Estonia''s new government

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:25 IST
Reform Party leader tasked to form Estonia''s new government

Estonia's president on Thursday tasked the leader of the main opposition party to form a new government, a day after Prime Minister Juri Ratas and his Cabinet stepped down in the wake of a corruption scandal in Ratas' ruling Center Party.

Kaja Kallas, chairwoman of the center-right Reform Party that emerged as the winner of the 2019 general election, will have 14 days to put together a new Cabinet, President Kersti Kaljulaid said.

The Baltic country's head of state urged Kallas to move rapidly as the new government needs to immediately start tackling a worsening COVID-19 situation and the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.

“Both the Estonian people and I are expecting that Estonia will quickly have an active and competent government, which focuses on handling the pandemic and the economic crisis and on making our lives better,” Kaljulaid said in a statement after meeting with Kallas.

Ratas and his Cabinet resigned Wednesday over a scandal involving a key official at his Center Party suspected of accepting a private donation for the party in exchange for a political favor on a real estate development at the harbor district of the capital, Tallinn.

After the announcement by Ratas, who had led a three-party coalition with his left-leaning Center Party, the nationalist EKRE party and the conservative Fatherland party since April 2019, parties immediately started informal talks on cobbling together a new government. On Thursday, the Reform Party said it would start official government formation talks with the Center Party. Together, the two parties would muster a comfortable majority at the 101-seat Riigikogu Parliament.

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, a new Cabinet could be sworn in on Jan. 25 under Kallas.

The government formation marks the second such attempt for Kallas, 43, in less than two years as she failed to bring about a Reform Party-led coalition after the March 2019 general election.

If successful, she would become the first female prime minister in the history of Estonia, which regained its independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union. A lawyer and former European Parliament lawmaker, she is the daughter of Siim Kallas, one of the Reform Partys creators and a former prime minister.

Kallas has ruled out including the populist EKRE, the nation's third-largest party which runs on a nationalist, anti-immigration and anti-European Union agenda, in the new Cabinet, citing considerable differences in values. The pro-business and pro-entrepreneurship Reform Party defines itself on its website as “the leader of the liberal worldview in Estonia.” Due to EKRE's strong rhetoric, Ratas' government was shaky from the start. The EKRE leaders, Mart Helme and his son Martin Helme, caused Ratas' government several embarrassments with public statements that were seen as insulting to Estonia's international allies and which brought the government to the brink of collapse at least twice.

The nation of 1.3 million has been a member of the European Union and NATO since 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

3,579 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 70 deaths

Maharashtras COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,81,623 on Thursday as it recorded 3,579 newinfections, a state health official said.The state also reported 70 deaths during the day,taking the overall death toll to 50,291, he said.As many as 3,309...

Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81

By Jordan Moreau Jan 14 Variety.com - Siegfried Fischbacher, who worked with Roy Horn to create the famous animal training and magic duo of Siegfried Roy, has died, according to the Associated Press and German outlets. He was 81.Fischbache...

Russian prison service says it will seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest

Moscows prison service said on Thursday it would take all measures necessary to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he returns to Russia this weekend, a move that could be a prelude to him being jailed for three-and-a-half years.Nava...

Bird flu: Ban on sale, storage of poultry products lifted in Delhi after samples test negative

All the three municipal corporations in the national capital lifted the ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat on Thursday, within 24 hours of its imposition, after 100 samples taken from Asias largest chicken mandi in Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021