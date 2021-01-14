Tamil Nadu: Two bull tamers detained for showing black flags, shouting slogans against farm laws in Jallikattu event

Tamil Nadu police on Thursday detained two bull tamers for waving black flags and shouting slogans against the central government's farm laws during the Jallikattu event in Madurai's Avaniyapuram. They were let off immediately and no case was filed against them, Madurai police said.

As per visuals from the event, the men could be seen waving black flags and raising slogans against the farm laws bringing the event to a temporary halt. Later, they were detained by the police. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's son and actor Udhayanidhi, attended the Jallikattu event in Avaniyapuram in Madurai. Later he also participated in Pongal celebrations in Madurai and had lunch with locals.

Addressing the media during his trip to Madurai, the Wayanad MP claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is conspiring to destroy the farmers to benefit a few of its corporate 'friends'. Regarding the ongoing farmer protests in the country over the newly enacted laws, he claimed that 'neglect' is 'too weak' a word to explain the Central government's attitude towards farmers, and added the Centre is suppressing the farmers for helping a 'handful of businesses'.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Rahul Gandhi is in Madurai to begin the Congress party's election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. He is also scheduled to visit Coimbatore on January 23 and 24.

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021. (ANI)

