Biden to pick former South Carolina Democratic Party chair Harrison to head DNC -source

President-elect Joe Biden is set to pick former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison to head the Democratic National Committee, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

Harrison was a successful fundraiser as a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina, though he lost his 2020 bid to unseat Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

