Nadda slams opposition parties over criticism of new farm laws; says they suggested reforms

BJP president J P Naddaon Thursday mounted a scathing attack on opposition partiesover the new Central farm laws, saying though they hadearlier promised agricultural reforms, they were nowsupporting those agitating against the Centre on the matter.

The BJP chief's comments here came on a day whenCongress president Rahul Gandhi in Madurai slammed the Centreover the contentious legislations, backing the farmers andsaying that the union government will be ''forced'' to repealthe laws in the face of ryots' stiff resistance.

In his address at the 51st anniversary of Tamilmagazine 'Thughlaq', Nadda said the opposition parties lackedthe political will and courage to take bold decisions unlikePrime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the nation.

The opposition parties had assured in their ownmanifestos that farming reforms will be brought in, he saidwithout naming anyone.

''They themselves wrote that APMC (AgriculturalProduce Marketing committees) have to go or needs changes.

They mentioned that Essential Commodities Act is an age-oldlaw that needs to be amended,'' he said.

Nadda added that politics appeared so important tothe opposition parties that they seemed to compromise onissues concerning the nation.

Their sole objective it appears is to support thosewho want to agitate against the Centre on the farm laws.

''They do not have the political will and courage totake decisions. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hasthe will and courage to take bold decisions, but now they'retrying to politicise the issue and are supporting the peoplewho want to agitate,'' Nadda charged.

Contrastingly, the Prime Minister strived in theinterest of the nation and earned the appreciation for hispro-people initiatives and this reflected in the electoralvictories BJP secured recently in various parts of thecountry, he said.

''We had four seats in Greater Hyderabad MunicipalCorporation, but now we have 48 seats. We have consistentlyperformed well across the country,'' the BJP chief said,adding the party even won the Dubbak Assembly bypolls inTelangana last year.

Likewise, in Madhya Pradesh, BJP secured 22 seats outof 28 assembly seats in the bypolls, while doing exceedinglywell in Uttar Pradesh, besides winning hands down inRajasthan Zilla Parishad elections.

The people were with Modi, he added.

