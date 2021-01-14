Left Menu
Yemen's Houthis won't abandon peace efforts over U.S. designation, says chief negotiator

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:43 IST
Yemen's Houthi movement will not walk away from peace talks with the United Nations and Saudi Arabia despite the U.S. decision to designate the Iran-aligned movement as a foreign terrorist organisation, the Houthi chief negotiator said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the designation, which will trigger sanctions against the movement and three of its leaders, will come into effect on Jan. 19 at the end of the Trump administration's term.

Earlier on Thursday, three top United Nations officials called on the United States to revoke its move against the Houthis, warning it would push Yemen into a large-scale famine and chill peace efforts.

