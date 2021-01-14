Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Fourth U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after U.S. Capitol attack

The 66-year-old New York City Democrat said he received a second dose of coronavirus vaccine last week but noted that vaccinations take time to become effective. "I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines," Espaillat wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Fourth U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after U.S. Capitol attack

U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat on Thursday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth member of Congress to announce they had contracted the coronavirus following a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

"I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter. Espaillat is the latest lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus in what has become a partisan issue, with Democrats blaming Republicans for not wearing masks while sheltering in secure areas on Jan. 6, as violent supporters of Republican President Donald Trump stormed the building.

But only Democrats have reported testing positive as a result of the emergency so far. The 66-year-old New York City Democrat said he received a second dose of coronavirus vaccine last week but noted that vaccinations take time to become effective.

"I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines," Espaillat wrote on Twitter. "I will continue my duties representing New York’s 13th congressional district remotely until I have received clearance from my doctor."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man suspected of throwing fire extinguisher at police in U.S. Capitol is arrested

A retired firefighter suspected of throwing a fire extinguisher at police during last weeks mob attack on the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday. Robert Sanford, 55, of Chester, Penns...

PREVIEW-Pandemic is boosting euro zone imbalances, ministers to mull way out

The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing economic imbalances in the euro zone, the European Commission will tell the blocs finance ministers on Monday, but reforms and investments funded by European Union money should help address that.Finance m...

Car used by J&K House in Delhi stolen: Police

A car used by the Jammu and Kashmir House in Delhi was allegedly stolen from outside Prem Nagar market here, police said on Thursday. The car was stolen on Tuesday when the driver parked the vehicle outside the market, they said.A case has ...

COVID-19 tests: Central America's latest tool to stop migrant caravans

As the first groups from Central America headed toward the Guatemalan border on Thursday as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States, regional governments are using coronavirus measures as the latest tool to curtail migration. Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021