Left Menu
Development News Edition

Birth anniversaries of Bal Thackeray, his father to be celebrated officially

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:31 IST
Birth anniversaries of Bal Thackeray, his father to be celebrated officially

The Maharashtra government onThursday included the names of Shiv Sena founder late BalThackeray and his father Keshav Sitaram Thackeray in the listof eminent personalities whose birth anniversaries arecommemorated in government offices.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued aGovernment Resolution (order) containing a revised list withaddition of four names on Thursday.

Accordingly, Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary will becelebrated in government offices on January 23.

The GAD portfolio is, incidentally, held by ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray, the late Sena chief's son, whoheads a coalition government of the Sena, NCP and Congress.

His grandfather Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, better knownas ''Prabodhankar (reformer)'', was known for his reformistviews and harsh criticism of religious orthodoxy.

Bal Thackeray, on the other hand, was known for hisHindutva politics.

''Every year, the state government in December issues aGR listing the anniversaries which are expected to becelebrated. The GR issued on December 15, 2020 had 37 names,which was revised today with addition of four names,'' anofficial said.

Besides two Thackerays, two other names that wereadded are Balshastri Jambhekar, founder of the first Marathinewspaper, and Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh who was agricultureminister in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man suspected of throwing fire extinguisher at police in U.S. Capitol is arrested

A retired firefighter suspected of throwing a fire extinguisher at police during last weeks mob attack on the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday. Robert Sanford, 55, of Chester, Penns...

PREVIEW-Pandemic is boosting euro zone imbalances, ministers to mull way out

The COVID-19 pandemic is increasing economic imbalances in the euro zone, the European Commission will tell the blocs finance ministers on Monday, but reforms and investments funded by European Union money should help address that.Finance m...

Car used by J&K House in Delhi stolen: Police

A car used by the Jammu and Kashmir House in Delhi was allegedly stolen from outside Prem Nagar market here, police said on Thursday. The car was stolen on Tuesday when the driver parked the vehicle outside the market, they said.A case has ...

COVID-19 tests: Central America's latest tool to stop migrant caravans

As the first groups from Central America headed toward the Guatemalan border on Thursday as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States, regional governments are using coronavirus measures as the latest tool to curtail migration. Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021