Birth anniversaries of Bal Thackeray, his father to be celebrated officially

The Maharashtra government onThursday included the names of Shiv Sena founder late BalThackeray and his father Keshav Sitaram Thackeray in the listof eminent personalities whose birth anniversaries arecommemorated in government offices.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued aGovernment Resolution (order) containing a revised list withaddition of four names on Thursday.

Accordingly, Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary will becelebrated in government offices on January 23.

The GAD portfolio is, incidentally, held by ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray, the late Sena chief's son, whoheads a coalition government of the Sena, NCP and Congress.

His grandfather Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, better knownas ''Prabodhankar (reformer)'', was known for his reformistviews and harsh criticism of religious orthodoxy.

Bal Thackeray, on the other hand, was known for hisHindutva politics.

''Every year, the state government in December issues aGR listing the anniversaries which are expected to becelebrated. The GR issued on December 15, 2020 had 37 names,which was revised today with addition of four names,'' anofficial said.

Besides two Thackerays, two other names that wereadded are Balshastri Jambhekar, founder of the first Marathinewspaper, and Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh who was agricultureminister in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)