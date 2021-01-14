Cong target Yediyurappa following some BJP MLAs' allegations against him post cabinet expansion

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:34 IST
The opposition Congress inKarnataka on Thursday took a dig at Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa over dynasty politics allegations made againsthim by some BJP legislators after the cabinet expansion.

The party also sought to seize in on some of thelegislators' claim that the CM was blackmailed by some otherMLAs by possessing a 'CD'.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Congresschief D K Shivakumar alleged Yediyurappa's children havebecome de facto chief ministers.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to target the ChiefMinister.

''A BJP Karnataka MLA has openly claimed that many BJPleaders have got ministerial berth by blackmailing B SYediyurappa using a CD. Does the CM of Karnataka have courageto file a criminal case against those who blackmailed him,''Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He added that the BJP Karnataka leaders have now cometo sense about family politics of Yediyurappa.

''There are de facto & de jure CMs in Karnataka. Thereal power is in the hands of Yediyurappa's son. Many knowthis truth,'' the Congress leader claimed in his tweet.

At a press conference on Thursday, Shivakumar took adig at Yediyurappa for criticising the Congress and callingthe opposition party deadly.

Stating that it was not possible to wipe out Congressin the next seven births, Shivakumar said, ''Your MLAs onlyhave started saying that it is not Bharatiya Janata Party but'Blackmailers Janata Party'.'' A few legislators rebelled against Yediyurappa soonafter the cabinet expansion on Wednesday after they were leftout.

Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal inparticular has been critical of the chief minister and evenaccused his family of 'hijacking' the party.

