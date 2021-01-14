Left Menu
BJP to form govt in Rajasthan after 2023 poll, will become invincible: Poonia

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:42 IST
The BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Thursday claimed that his party will win the 2023 assembly elections and form government in the state.

Responding to a query on the BJP’s future plans, Poonia asserted that the power will be in the BJP’s hands after the 2023 state assembly elections.

He said his mission is not only to bring BJP back to the power in the state but also to erase the perception of the BJP and the Congress forming governments after alternate elections.

“My mission is to make the BJP invincible and impregnable in the state, for which the party is determined and working,” he added.

He claimed the working style of the state government has greatly disappointed even the Congress workers. Poonia alleged that the Congress, which had been in power for 50 years, did nothing for farmers and jawans and even today, it is conspiring to mislead the farmers, in which it will never succeed.

