PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 08:04 IST
Indian-American Garima Verma named digital director in Office of the First Lady

Incoming First Lady Jill Biden has named Indian-American Garima Verma as her digital director and Michael LaRosa press secretary, the Biden transition team said here.

Biden also announced additional members to the Office of the First Lady, picking Rory Brosius to be the new executive director of the Joining Forces initiative.

Verma, who was born in India, grew up in Ohio and the Central Valley of California. She served as an audience development and content strategist on the Biden-Harris campaign, the transition team said on Thursday.

Before joining the campaign, Verma was a volunteer with the content team, designing graphics for distribution to Biden-Harris volunteers across the country, it said in a statement.

She previously worked in the entertainment space, marketing films at Paramount Pictures and television shows at The Walt Disney Company's ABC Network, and media agency Horizon Media.

Verma has also served as an independent consultant in marketing, design and digital for a number of small business and non-profit clients, the statement added.

LaRosa was the travelling press secretary and chief spokesperson for Dr Jill Biden on the Biden-Harris campaign and transition. Prior to joining the campaign, LaRosa was the communications director for the House Democratic Policy Communications Committee in the Office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it said.

Other appointments include Liz Hart as deputy social secretary, Gina Lee as director of Scheduling and Advance, Vanessa Lion as deputy policy director, and Jordan Montoya as director of Advance and Trip Director.

''With their varied and diverse backgrounds, these dedicated and accomplished public servants bring a shared commitment to building an administration that lifts up all Americans,'' the incoming First Lady said.

''Together, we will work to open the White House in new, inclusive and innovative ways, reflecting more fully the distinct beauty of all our communities, cultures and traditions. I am proud to announce these individuals and look forward to working alongside them each and every day,'' she added.

These impressive and experienced appointees will work closely with incoming First Lady Dr Jill Biden and play a critical role in supporting the operations of the First Lady's office, the Biden transition team said.

''The incoming Biden-Harris administration has a bold vision for our country that will build our nation back better than before. These skilled, diverse and incredibly talented and committed appointees to the First Lady's Office will work tirelessly for American families. I am proud to have them join our White House team,'' said Julissa Reynoso, incoming Chief of Staff to the First Lady.

