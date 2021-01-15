PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar

Left Menu
Paying tributes to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his ideals have positively impacted people across generations and urged youngsters to read the Kural. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals.

Paying tributes to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his ideals have positively impacted people across generations and urged youngsters to read the Kural. Thiruvalluvar's book, the Kural, is a collection of poems that offer aphoristic wisdom on a variety of issues. ''I bow to the venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural,'' Modi tweeted. Thiruvalluvar Day is observed in Tamil Nadu to commemorate the cultural icon.

