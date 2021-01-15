PM Modi pays tributes to Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar
Paying tributes to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his ideals have positively impacted people across generations and urged youngsters to read the Kural. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 08:35 IST
Paying tributes to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his ideals have positively impacted people across generations and urged youngsters to read the Kural. Thiruvalluvar's book, the Kural, is a collection of poems that offer aphoristic wisdom on a variety of issues. ''I bow to the venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural,'' Modi tweeted. Thiruvalluvar Day is observed in Tamil Nadu to commemorate the cultural icon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Thiruvalluvar Day
- India
- Tamil
- Thiruvalluvar
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot; says the facility will help improve healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat.
Reforms in fields of farm sector to space research paving way for new start-ups: PM Narendra Modi after laying foundation IIM Sambapur campus.
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation of new Sambalpur IIM campus in Odisha.
Boris Johnson, who was to be the chief guest at R-Day parade, calls up PM Narendra Modi regretting cancellation of his visit: Sources.
Narendra Modi 'earned and achieved' prime ministership: Pranab