Trump's Mar-a-Lago warned over coronavirus mask violations

President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago clubs failure to enforce a local mask ordinance at its New Years Eve bash has resulted in a warning but no fine or other punishment.Palm Beach County sent a letter to the clubs manager, Bernd Lembcke, on Wednesday telling him that future violations of the countys coronavirus ordinance could result in fines of up to USD 15,000 per violation.

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 15-01-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 08:56 IST
President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club's failure to enforce a local mask ordinance at its New Year's Eve bash has resulted in a warning but no fine or other punishment.

Palm Beach County sent a letter to the club's manager, Bernd Lembcke, on Wednesday telling him that future violations of the county's coronavirus ordinance could result in fines of up to USD 15,000 per violation. Video of the party posted online by Donald Trump Jr shows that few of the 500 guests wore masks as they crowded the dance floor while rapper Vanilla Ice, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love and singer Taylor Dayne performed.

Todd Bonlarron, the county's assistant administrator, said in the letter that while the club may have passed out masks to its guests, “there was a breakdown in enforcement of the mask orders that led to almost the entire room of guests being without masks.” He wrote that he is encouraged that Lembcke promised that the club will obey the ordinance going forward.

“Your acknowledgement and commitment to enforce these laws was evident in our visit,” he wrote. Palm Beach County has been hard hit by the virus, with more than 90,000 cases reported and nearly 2,000 deaths. It has a population of 1.5 million.

Lembcke and the Trump Organisation did not respond to calls Thursday seeking comment.

Democratic State Rep Omari Hardy, who filed the complaint with the county, said it is “ludicrous” that the county didn't substantially fine and temporarily shutdown Mar-a-Lago. He said the county's decision tells Palm Beach County businesses they can get away with violating the mask ordinance, particularly if they are well-connected. He said the violation follows a pattern at Trump properties and the White House, where mask-wearing is not enforced.

Hardy said Mar-a-Lago's management “needed to do the right thing, but it takes courage to go up to the boss's son and tell him to put on a mask.” That failure endangered the staff and community, Hardy said.

