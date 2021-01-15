Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polling begins for gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:14 IST
Polling begins for gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra

Polling for elections to over14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts inMaharashtra began on a peaceful note on Friday morning, anofficial said.

The polls, being held with COVID-19 protocols inplace, will cover 34 districts barring Mumbai city and Mumbaisuburban districts.

There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra.

Voting began at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pmexcept in four tehsils in Gadchiroli, a Naxal-hit district,and Gondia district.

In these four tehsils, the voting will end at 3 pm.

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner UPS Madan onThursday said that there are 20,000-odd seats where membershave already been elected unopposed.

At least 14 Thane district villages have boycottedthe gram panchayat elections to press for their demand to be apart of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

With 14 villages boycotting the elections, five grampanchayats in the district will not go to polls on Friday, theofficial said.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had on Wednesdayannounced cancellation of poll process in Umrane andKhondamali gram panchayats, in Nashik and Nandurbar districtsrespectively, after it received evidence of public auctioningof the posts of sarpanch and members of the local governingbodies.

The SEC has allowed those suffering from coronavirusinfection or those who are in quarantine to cast their votehalf-an-hour before the polling ends.

All the polling centres and material/equipment weresanitised in view of the pandemic, the commission said.

The gram panchayats are considered the third tier ofgovernance. Elections for them are not held on party lines,using party symbols. Candidates are allotted election symbolsfrom a list of free symbols.

The gram panchayat polls are being held more than amonth after the ruling MVAs victory in the graduates' andteachers' constituencies in the Legislative Council electionsthat took place late last year.

The MVA, which consists of the Shiv Sena, NCP andCongress, had won four out of six seats on offer, while twoothers were bagged by an Independent and the opposition BJP.

The districts and the district-wise number of grampanchayats where polling is being held are as follows: Thane(158), Palghar (3), Raigad (88), Ratnagiri (479), Sindhudurg(70), Nashik (620), Dhule (218), Jalgaon (783), Ahmednagar(767), Nandurbar (86), Pune (748), Solapur (658), Satara(879), Sangli (152), Kolhapur (433), Aurangabad (618), Beed(129), Nanded (1,015), Osmanabad (428), Parbhani (566), Jalna(475), Latur (408), Hingoli (495), Amravati (553), Akola(225), Yavatmal (980), Washim (152), Buldhana (527), Nagpur(130), Wardha (50), Chandrapur (629), Bhandara (148), Gondia(189) and Gadchiroli (362).

Counting of votes will be held on January 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China COVID-19 cases surge to over 10-month high; travel discouraged

China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months, official data showed on Friday, due to a severe outbreak in the northeast that has put more than 28 million people under lockdown.A total of 144 new COVID-19 ...

Chinese tech patents tools that can detect, track Uighurs

Adds comments from Chinese embassy, Huaweiand Megvii By Avi Asher-SchapiroBERLIN, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Chinese technology giants have registered patents for tools that can detect, track and monitor Uighurs in a move human rig...

Emma Thompson joins cast of Netflix's 'Matilda'

British star Emma Thompson has boarded the cast of the screen adaptation of Matilda.Based on the popular musical stage play version of Roald Dahls classic story, the film is a Netflix and Working Title project.Thompson will play Miss Trunch...

International students launch campaign to return to Australia amid border closures

An official petition to Australian lawmakers urging them to exempt international students from border closures has received nearly 3,000 signatures, citing bad quality online lessons and lack of schooling for some.The petition, which is bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021