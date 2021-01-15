Left Menu
Vice-President Naidu visits Union minister Naik in hospital

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:57 IST
Vice-President Venkaiah Naiduvisited Union minister Shripad Naik on Friday at the GoaMedical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoingtreatment after getting injured in a road accident.

Naidu arrived at the GMCHnear here at 10.20 am andmet Naik.

He also held an informal meeting with GMCH deanShivanand Bandekar and other doctors treating the 68-year-oldMinister for AYUSH and defence.

Naidu is currently on a week-long visit to Goa whichwill culminate on Saturday.

Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after hewas seriously injured in the road accident in adjoiningKarnataka.

His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

The GMCHon Thursday eveninghad said the healthcondition of Naik has been improving.

A team of of the New Delhi-based All India Instituteof Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatmentgiven to Naik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

