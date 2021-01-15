Left Menu
Jill Biden names director for military families program

We needed to hear from those of you who know what our community needs best. What they learned help shape the agenda, she said, adding that, Were going to build on what we learned during the Obama-Biden administration.

Days before Joe Biden becomes president, incoming first lady Jill Biden took a step Thursday toward fulfilling a promise to revive a programme for military families that she and former first lady Michelle Obama once led.

Jill Biden named an executive of that programme, known as Joining Forces.

Rory Brosius, 37, serves on President-elect Joe Biden's transition team and was a senior adviser to Jill Biden during the campaign. Brosius previously was deputy director of Joining Forces.

“Military families still need support,” Brosius told The Associated Press by telephone Thursday before she joined Jill Biden at a virtual meeting with representatives of organizations that support military families.

During the session, Jill Biden said that, when Joining Forces was launched in 2011, she and Mrs Obama “knew we had to start by listening. We needed to hear from those of you who know what our community needs best.'' What they learned help shape the agenda, she said, adding that, ''We're going to build on what we learned during the Obama-Biden administration. We'll continue to listen and work with you.” Mrs Obama and Jill Biden, as the wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, launched Joining Forces to encourage members of the public and the private sector to find ways big and small to support service members, veterans, their families and their caregivers.

