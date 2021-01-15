President-elect Joe Biden chooses David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed - NYT

President-elect Joe Biden chooses David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed - NYTReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:47 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner David Kessler to help lead the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The report comes after Moncef Slaoui, the program's chief adviser, resigned at the request of the incoming Biden team, in a plan that would see him stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, according to a CNBC report on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
