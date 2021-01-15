Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. plans fresh Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms

The United States plans to announce additional Iran sanctions on Friday related to conventional arms and to the metals industry, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide details on the sanctions, the latest in a series that U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed on the Iranian economy to try to force Tehran into a new negotiation on curbing its nuclear program as well as its missile and regional activities.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:25 IST
U.S. plans fresh Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms

The United States plans to announce additional Iran sanctions on Friday related to conventional arms and to the metals industry, sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide details on the sanctions, the latest in a series that U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed on the Iranian economy to try to force Tehran into a new negotiation on curbing its nuclear program as well as its missile and regional activities. Trump in 2018 abandoned the Iran nuclear agreement that Tehran struck with six major powers in 2015 to rein in its nuclear program in return for relief from U.S. and international sanctions that had crippled its economy.

When he walked away from the deal, Trump said he was open to negotiating a much wider pact that would seek more extensive constraints on Iran's nuclear program as well as limits on its development of ballistic missiles and its sponsorship of militias in regional nations such as Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. The Republican president's administration plans to unveil the new sanctions five days before Trump is to hand over the White House to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Biden has said he will return to the 2015 pact if Iran resumes strict compliance with it. The State and Treasury Departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the announcement. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination programme to be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination programmewould be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday.State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said he wouldattend the event at the Gandhi government hospital, whileGovernor Tamilisai Soundararajan would par...

ACB arrests assistant sub-inspector for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector ASI in Dungarpur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an ACB spokesperson said.The spokesperson of the bureau said that the victim had complained that ASI Prat...

Wells Fargo records rare profit beat as credit costs fall

Wells Fargo Co posted a small rise in quarterly profit on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. T...

Norway says Pfizer temporarily reducing European deliveries

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer has said it will temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe of its COVID-19 vaccine while it upgrades production capacity, Norwegian health officials said on Friday.We received this message today, said Geir Buk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021