In touch with smaller parties for UP Legislative Council polls: BSP

BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh on Friday said his party is in touch with smaller parties and studying the situation for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls to be held for 12 seats by the month-end. ''There is no chance of any alliance with the BJP for legislative council polls. We are in touch with smaller parties and analysing the situation as we do not have enough numbers,'' Singh told reporters. He claimed that in future too, ''there will be no alliance of the party with BJP''. About AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the BSP leader said he has not base in the state and “Muslims knew that only the BSP can defeat the BJP”. He said Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was exposed in the assembly bypolls. The legislative council polls for 12 seats are to be held on January 28. Votes of at least 32 MLAs are needed to win a seat and the BSP has only 18 MLAs, of which seven were suspended by it earlier.

