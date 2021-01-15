Left Menu
Development News Edition

In touch with smaller parties for UP Legislative Council polls: BSP

BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh on Friday said his party is in touch with smaller parties and studying the situation for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls to be held for 12 seats by the month-end. There is no chance of any alliance with the BJP for legislative council polls.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:27 IST
In touch with smaller parties for UP Legislative Council polls: BSP

BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh on Friday said his party is in touch with smaller parties and studying the situation for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls to be held for 12 seats by the month-end. ''There is no chance of any alliance with the BJP for legislative council polls. We are in touch with smaller parties and analysing the situation as we do not have enough numbers,'' Singh told reporters. He claimed that in future too, ''there will be no alliance of the party with BJP''. About AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the BSP leader said he has not base in the state and “Muslims knew that only the BSP can defeat the BJP”. He said Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was exposed in the assembly bypolls. The legislative council polls for 12 seats are to be held on January 28. Votes of at least 32 MLAs are needed to win a seat and the BSP has only 18 MLAs, of which seven were suspended by it earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination programme to be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination programmewould be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday.State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said he wouldattend the event at the Gandhi government hospital, whileGovernor Tamilisai Soundararajan would par...

ACB arrests assistant sub-inspector for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector ASI in Dungarpur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an ACB spokesperson said.The spokesperson of the bureau said that the victim had complained that ASI Prat...

Wells Fargo records rare profit beat as credit costs fall

Wells Fargo Co posted a small rise in quarterly profit on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. T...

Norway says Pfizer temporarily reducing European deliveries

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer has said it will temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe of its COVID-19 vaccine while it upgrades production capacity, Norwegian health officials said on Friday.We received this message today, said Geir Buk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021