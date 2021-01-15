Left Menu
Development News Edition

79 per cent voter turn-out in gram panchayat polls in Maha

Candidates are allotted election symbolsfrom a list of free symbols.The poll panel had earlier this week canceled theelection process in Umrane and Khondamali gram panchayats inNashik and Nandurbar districts, respectively, after itreceived evidence of auctioning of posts of sarpanchs andother members.The Commission also said that voting for 162 grampanchayats in six talukas of Gadchiroli, a Naxal-hit district,will be held on January 20.Due to several such reasons, voting was held for12,711 gram panchayats on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:29 IST
79 per cent voter turn-out in gram panchayat polls in Maha

The elections to 12,711 grampanchayats spread across 34 districts in Maharashtra saw onaverage 79 per cent voting on Friday, State ElectionCommissioner UPS Madan said.

Elections to 14,234 gram panchayats were announced onDecember 11 last year, but in some local governing bodieselections were held completely or partially unopposed.

The gram panchayats are considered the third tier ofgovernance. Elections for them are not held on party lines,using party symbols. Candidates are allotted election symbolsfrom a list of free symbols.

The poll panel had earlier this week canceled theelection process in Umrane and Khondamali gram panchayats inNashik and Nandurbar districts, respectively, after itreceived evidence of auctioning of posts of sarpanchs andother members.

The Commission also said that voting for 162 grampanchayats in six talukas of Gadchiroli, a Naxal-hit district,will be held on January 20.

''Due to several such reasons, voting was held for12,711 gram panchayats on Friday. In Gadchiroli, votes will becounted on January 22. In the remaining districts, countingwill take place on January 18,'' the SEC's statement said.

On Friday, polling was held for 1,25,709 seats, forwhich nominations had been received from 3,56,221 candidates.

A total of 2,41,598 candidates were in the race postscrutiny and withdrawal of nominations. As many as 26,718 ofthese candidates faced no rivals, so they would be declaredelected unopposed, the statement said.

In all 2,14,880 candidates were in the fray actuallyfor the polls held on Friday.

The voting took place between 7:30 am to 5:30 pm,except for four talukas in Gadchiroli and Gondia where pollingended at 3 pm.

The districts and the district-wise number of grampanchayats where polling was held are as follows: Thane (143),Palghar (3), Raigad (78), Ratnagiri (360), Sindhudurg (66),Nashik (565), Dhule (182), Jalgaon (687), Ahmednagar (705),Nandurbar (64), Pune (649), Solapur (593), Satara (652),Sangli (142), Kolhapur (386), Aurangabad (579), Beed (111),Nanded (1,013), Osmanabad (382), Parbhani (498), Jalna (446),Latur (383), Hingoli (421), Amravati (537), Akola (214),Yavatmal (925), Washim (152), Buldhana (498), Nagpur (127),Wardha (50), Chandrapur (604), Bhandara (145), Gondia (181)and Gadchiroli (170).

The Commission allowed those suffering fromcoronavirus infection or those in quarantine to cast theirvote half-an-hour before the polling ended.

The gram panchayat polls were held in the wake of theruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance's victory in thegraduates' and teachers' constituencies in the LegislativeCouncil elections that took place last year. The alliance wonfour out of six seats, while an Independent candidate and theBJP won one each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed Driverless metro car

Defence Minister Rajnath Singhon Friday unveiled the countrys first indigenously designedand developed Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturingfacility here.The Minister, who visited the facility, said he wasproud of the good work the...

AAP asks BJP to resign if it can't run MCDs

The AAP on Friday demanded that the BJP should resign and let it rule the municipal corporations for one year before the civic polls due in 2022 amid an ongoing tussle between the two sides over non-payment of salaries to MCD employees.Delh...

Strong 5.9-magnitude quake shakes Guatemala

A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake swayed buildings in Guatemalas capital Friday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The shaking lasted a long time and shook some things from walls.The U.S. Geological Service said ...

Spain reports record 40,197 COVID-19 cases, incidence hits new high

Spain reported a record 40,197 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the incidence of the disease as measured over the past 14 days hit a new high of 575 cases per 100,000 people, climbing from 522 cases the previous day, Health Ministry data...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021