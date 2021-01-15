BJP's Mahesh Sharma to get vaccinated on Jan 16, among first MPs to get jabbed

Left Menu
Former Union minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma on Friday said he would take the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, becoming one of the first parliamentarians to get jabbed for coronavirus in the country.Sharma, a trained MBBS doctor and MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, will be getting the vaccine on the very first day of the mega inoculation drive for his role as a frontline healthcare worker during the pandemic.We dont have to lag behind in this decisive battle against coronavirus.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Union minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma on Friday said he would take the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, becoming one of the first parliamentarians to get jabbed for coronavirus in the country.

Sharma, a trained MBBS doctor and MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, will be getting the vaccine on the very first day of the mega inoculation drive for his role as a ''frontline healthcare worker'' during the pandemic.

''We don't have to lag behind in this decisive battle against coronavirus. The government has decided that healthcare workers will be vaccinated first. I, as a doctor, will also get vaccinated tomorrow at 11 am,'' the BJP leader tweeted in Hindi.

''This vaccine is completely safe. The government has approved its use only after it cleared tests successfully and met scientific standards. All of you must get vaccinated,'' he said in another tweet.

The 61-year-old Sharma will get vaccinated at his private Kailash Hospital, one of the leading hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is also among the six selected centres for the vaccination drive the district on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

