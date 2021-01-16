Left Menu
Biden will encourage vaccination of all people over 65, frontline workers

Updated: 16-01-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 02:29 IST
Former US Vice President Joe Biden (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI

The incoming administration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will seek to vaccinate all people over 65 and frontline workers, as Biden seeks to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines during his first 100 days in office.

The Biden team said that after he takes office on Jan. 20, Biden will use the Defense Production Act to increase supply of vaccine vials, syringes, needles and related equipment to try and speed up the vaccination of Americans.

