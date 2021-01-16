Biden will encourage vaccination of all people over 65, frontline workers

Biden will encourage vaccination of all people over 65, frontline workersReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 02:29 IST
The incoming administration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will seek to vaccinate all people over 65 and frontline workers, as Biden seeks to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines during his first 100 days in office.
The Biden team said that after he takes office on Jan. 20, Biden will use the Defense Production Act to increase supply of vaccine vials, syringes, needles and related equipment to try and speed up the vaccination of Americans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
